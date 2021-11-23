Amazon Prime Membership To Cost More From December 13: New Prices And Details

Amazon Prime membership price will be hiked in India by 50 percent. Although the company had not clarified when the new pricing would become official, a post on Desi Dime discussion forum suggests new and old members will see changes in India starting December 14. That means users who want to get monthly, quarterly, and annual subscriptions at the old prices of Rs 129, Rs 329, and Rs 999 have time till December 13.

Previously, the e-commerce giant had stated that the quarterly Amazon Prime membership would be available at Rs 459, while the monthly subscription will carry a price tag of Rs 179 instead of Rs 129. The annual subscription will be available for Rs 1,499. Amazon had also stated that the company recommends members to “renew or buy Prime" at old prices “as soon as possible before the offer ends." Amazon’s official Prime membership FAQ page still states it “cannot share the exact end date of the limited period offer."

The company had also indicated that the price hike is due to the constant addition of new services to Prime Membership. At Rs 999 per year, the Prime subscription remains the most affordable and lucrative deal when compared to plans offered by Netflix, Apple, and more. The membership includes benefits, such as the one-day delivery benefit via Amazon.com, access to free movies and TV shows on Prime videos, songs and offline usage on Amazon Music, and gaming on Prime Gaming. Amazon says the price hike will not affect services, and members can still enjoy early sale offers and special deals. It also includes free access to books with Prime Reading. Even after the price hike, the Prime youth offer continues to be applicable. Users between 18-24 years will continue to get extra cashback upon successful age verification.

