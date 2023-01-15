Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023: Huge Discounts On Apple iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10 Pro and More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is now live and the e-commerce platform is offering up to 40 per cent off on select smartphones and up to 70 per cent off on mobile accessories. Interested consumers can get great offers from brands like Xiaomi, Apple, Techno, Ariel, Samsung, Intel and more across categories.

Amazon India is also offering decent offers on Apple iPhone 13 and some newly-launched Android smartphones including Redmi Note 12 5G, iQOO 11 5G. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will end on January 20.

As per Amazon India, customers shopping during the sale can enjoy an additional 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit & Credit Cards.

Additionally, customers can get a chance to win up to Rs 5,000 as rewards during the Pay & Shop Rewards Festival by making daily payments like sending money, paying bills and more to unlock exciting shopping rewards that can be redeemed during the Great Republic Day Sale.

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023: Here Are Some Smartphone Deals Customers Can Choose

- The Apple iPhone 13 will be available starting R 57,900. You can get additional discount on this phone as the company is also giving exchange offers.

- Redmi A1 will be available starting Rs 5,399 and Lava Blaze 5G will be available starting Rs 9,999

- OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available at starting prices of Rs 29,999 and Rs 55,999 respectively, which includes instant bank discount on SBI credit cards. OnePlus 10T 5G will be available starting Rs 44,999 including Rs 5,000 bank cashback offer with additional exchange offers of up to Rs 5,000 on select devices. Customers can now avail up to 9 months of No Cost EMI.

- OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be available at Rs 17,999 and an additional Rs 1,000 bank cashback and OnePlus Nord 2T 5G starting from INR 27,499 including bank cashback of Rs 1,500

- Redmi Note 12 5G, iQOO 11 5G, Samsung M04, Tecno Phantom X2 and X2 Pro will be available on exciting offers. Redmi Note 12 5G will be available at Rs 15,499 and free earphones worth INR 899 with select Xiaomi models

- Customers can get the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M04 at a price of Rs 7,499, Samsung Galaxy M13 at Rs 8,499, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G at a starting price of Rs 13,499

- There’s a 35 per cent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22. It will be available at Rs Rs 51,749, Samsung S20 FE 5G at 60 Per cent discount at Rs 28,749

- Also, customers can get Realme narzo 50 and Realme narzo 50 Pro 5G for Rs 8,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively (includes bank offers). Both these models will come with free earphones worth Rs 899.

