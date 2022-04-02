Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale Now Live: Offers, Deals on OnePlus Nord CE 2, iQoo 9 Pro

Amazon has announced a Smartphone Upgrade Days sale powered by Lava in India. As the name suggests, the sale event brings a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones and accessories. Customers can enjoy up to 40 percent off on their favourite smartphones from brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQoo, Realme, Tecno, and Oppo. The latest OnePlus Nord CE 2, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9A Sports, iQoo 9 Pro 5G and iQoo 9 SE among others will be available with bank deals and exchange offers. Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is live and will go on till April 4.

Customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount using Citi Bank credit and debit cards. They can also avail exchange offers and a no-cost EMI payment method for up to 12 months. Prime Members can avail savings of up to Rs 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like a six-month free screen replacement and an additional three-month no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Here are some of the latest smartphones on Amazon with offers and deals.

iQoo: The newly-launched iQoo 9 Pro 5G will be available for Rs 54,990, including up to Rs 6,000 off on all bank credit and debit cards and up to Rs 4,000 off on exchange. iQoo 9 SE will be available starting at Rs 27,990 including up to Rs 3,000 off with ICICI bank credit and debit cards and up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange. The budget iQoo Z6 will be available for INR 13,999.

OnePlus: The Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is bringing deals and offers on its most popular phone brand on the platform, OnePlus. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 are available for starting Rs 21,999 and Rs 28,499 respectively, which includes three months no-cost EMI offer and up to Rs 2,000 bank cashback. Customers can also get Snapdragon 888-powered OnePlus 9RT for Rs 38,999, Snapdragon 870-powered OnePlus 9R for Rs 33,999, OnePlus 9 Pro for Rs 49,199 and OnePlus 9 for Rs 35,599 with six month of no-cost EMI option and bank cashback of up to Rs 5,000.

Xiaomi: Xiaomi smartphones will be available with additional bank offers during the Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. Customers can get Redmi 10 Prime for Rs 11,249; Redmi 9A Sport for Rs 6,299; Redmi Note 11 for Rs 12,499; Redmi Note 10 Pro for Rs 16,749; Redmi Note 10S for Rs 13,749; Redmi Note 11T 5G for Rs 14,749; Redmi Note 10T for Rs 11,749; Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for Rs 24,999 and Xiaomi 11T Pro 36,999 with exchange offers and bank offers.

Realme: Realme sells most of its premium products on Flipkart, but select gaming-centric phones are available on Amazon. The Realme Narzo 50 and Realme Narzo 50A will be available for Rs 11,749 and Rs 10,349, respectively, inclusive of cashback of up to Rs 1,250. The smartphones come with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a large 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung: The Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones are available with offers and deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available for Rs 15,749 and Rs 23,749, respectively, including bank cashback of Rs 1,250. Customers can get Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy M32 for Rs 9,499 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

Lava: If you want to purchase a device from an Indian brand, the Lava Agni 5G and Lava X2 are worth checking out. The Lava Agni 5G is available for Rs 15,740, including Rs 1,250 cashback on bank cards. Additionally, Lava X2 is retailing at Rs 5,849.

