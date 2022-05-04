Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Is Now Live In India: Top Deals On Smartphones And Laptops

Amazon’s Summer Sale 2022 has started for users in India. During the sale, buyers on Amazon can enjoy substantial price cuts along with bank offers. During the sale, buyers for smartphones, laptops, and other electronics can enjoy 10 percent off of up to 1,500 on ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and RBL Bank cards and EMI transactions. Smartphones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, iQoo, Realme, and more are available at heavy discounts during the Amazon Summer 2022 Sale. There are also deals on laptops, DSLR cameras, Smart TVs, and more electronic items. Let us take a look at some of the best deals across categories during the Amazon Summer 2022 sale.

SMARTPHONES

OnePlus 10R - The OnePlus 10R, that went on sale today itself is listed at Rs 38,999 on Amazon. During the Summer 2022 sale, the OnePlus 10R is available for a flat Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards. This discount brings the smartphone’s price down to Rs 36,999 during the Amazon Summer 2022 sale. Apart from this, buyers can also leverage an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,650, which will vary depending on the old smartphone’s price. With the exchange, however, users can potentially bring the smartphone’s price down to Rs 22,349.

iPhone 13 - The iPhone 13, listed for Rs 64,900 onwards on Amazon. This is a Rs 15,000 discount over the smartphone’s Rs 79,900 sticker price. Apart from this, buyers will also be able to buy the iPhone 13 in exchange at a discount of up to Rs 12,650, which can potentially bring the price further down to Rs 52,250 during the Amazon Summer 2022 sale.

iQoo Z6 Pro - The recently-launched iQoo Z6 Pro is available at a price of Rs 23,999 on Amazon. During the Summer 2022 sale, buyers can avail a Rs 1,000 discount, and ICICI Bank Credit Card users can avail a Rs 3,000 discount. These two discounts will bring the price of the iQoo Z6 Pro down to Rs 19,999 - a Rs 4,000 discount. Further, there is also an exchange offer where buyers can get up to Rs 12,650 off on the newly-launched smartphone.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G - Priced at Rs 19,999 on Amazon, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available with a flat Rs 2,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 17,999. Apart from this, there is an exchange offer where you can bring the price down by another potential Rs 14,650.

iQoo 9 SE - The iQoo 9 SE is priced at Rs 33,990 on Amazon. On this, there is a Rs 1,000 coupon for all buyers, and there is a Rs 3,000 discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions. Bot these will bring the smartphone’s price down to Rs 29,990. Further, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,650, which can potentially bring the iQoo 9 SE’s price down to Rs 14,240.

iQoo 9 Pro 5G - The iQoo 9 Pro 5G, the 2022 flagship from the Vivo sub-brand is listed at Rs 64,990 on Amazon. Further, there is a Rs 2,000 coupon on the smartphone, bringing the price down to Rs 62,990. There is also a Rs 6,000 flat discount on the iQoo 9 Pro 5G for ICICI Bank Credit Card users, that will bring it’s price further down to Rs 56,990. Apart from this, there is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,650 on the iQoo 9 Pro.

LAPTOPS

Mi Notebook Pro - The Mi Notebook Pro is listed at Rs 53,990 on Amazon. Apart from this, there is a Rs 1,500 flat discount for ICICI Bank Credit Card users, and there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,100 on trading your old laptop. Both these discounts, if availed, will bring the laptop’s price down to Rs 34,390 potentially.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 - The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor is listed at Rs 40,990 on Amazon. During the Summer 2022 Sale, users can avail a flat Rs 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, and there is a Rs 18,100 exchange offer. Both offers, if availed, will potentially bring the laptop’s price down to Rs 21,390.

Mi Notebook Ultra - The Mi Notebook Ultra from Xiaomi is listed at Rs 54,990 on Amazon. The laptop is available at a flat Rs 1,250 discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and non-EMI transactions. Further, there is the Rs 18,100 exchange discount that can potentially bring the price down to Rs 35,640.

Asus VivoBook 14 - The 2021 model of the Asus VivoBook 14 with Intel Core i5 processor is priced at Rs 48,990 on Amazon. The laptop is available with a Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, and there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,100 off on the laptop.

Dell Vostro 3405 - The Dell Vostro 3405, priced at Rs 37,990 on Amazon is available at a flat Rs 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. There is also a Rs 18,100 sticker price, which can potentially bring the price down to Rs 19,890.

