​Amazon Watch Party: Here’s How You Can Stream Movies With Friends Just From Home

Nothing can beat going out with friends for a movie. Actually no, remaining indoors and isolated from others to avoid spreading a dangerous virus is more preferable. Even if you can’t be with each other physically, it’s wonderful to watch things with pals from time to time. Fortunately, there are a lot of internet resources that will allow you to avoid the shelter-in-place melancholy by holding your private digital watch parties. Amazon Prime Watch Parties is one of them.

>ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: 6 Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 You Should Check Out

Advertisement

Amazon India announced its own Watch Party service for Prime customers, similar to Netflix’s Watch Party. Users who have paid for the Prime subscription will be able to view movies, documentaries, tech shows and other entertainment content on a real-time basis with their friends while also chatting from wherever they may be.

Still puzzled as to how to proceed? Well. It’s as simple as showing up to your lessons in Google Meet. To launch a Watch Party, all you need is an Amazon Prime membership, however, you will be confined to streaming titles from Amazon’s Prime Video collection. Fortunately, with over 15,000 movies and TV series to select from, there has to be enough for all.

Steps to start a watch party

Prime Video Watch Parties have synced streaming and conversation, allowing you to enjoy and converse with other participants in real-time. However, in order to experience this, you need to share a link. The built-in chat tool accepts both text and emoticons.

>Step 1: Go to the Amazon Prime Video website on your desktop computer. Call and request that your group’s websites be opened as well.

>Step 2: Enter the title of the tv show Or movie you want to enjoy with your friends.

Advertisement

>Step 3: On the movie description page, look for the Watch Party settings and click on it. Single episodes of series, on the other hand, will have the option.

>Step 4: Because you may talk while viewing the program, you will be prompted to choose a chat username beforehand.

>Step 5: Click the ‘Create Watch Party’ button after the name has been set.

>Step 6: You’ll now be able to broadcast the Watch link with up to 100 others. However, all of the users must have a Prime membership.

Advertisement

>Step 7: Now they will be able to join by tapping on the URL you provided, and once everyone is ready, you can start your watch party.

If you wish to join a Watch party, use a pc web browser to click on the URL you got. After being led to the website, enter your selected username under “Chat as," and then hit “Join Watch Party" to take part.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.