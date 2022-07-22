Amazon Will Allow App Developers To Design Routines For Alexa Users: What It Means

Amazon is opening up the arena for developers to help them create routines for the Alexa voice assistant. The company has introduced a new set of tools that can make these changes happen so that users can make better use of the smart home devices available to them.

These tools will only work if the users give consent to the apps and allow them to use the Alexa Ambient Home Dev Kit which can be integrated into a broad range of smart devices and make them operate seamlessly.

In simple words, having more devices integrate with each other is probably going to make people’s life easier. So, if they want the smart vacuum cleaner to start its work after a person heads off to work, also ensure the smart home locks are enabled to secure when you are out.

Apart from this, you can also tweak the settings or name of the smart lights in the house, and let Alexa understand those changes through these routines.

Some might say that even with millions of smart devices available in the market, cross-integration has been challenging and it seems Amazon wants to simplify the whole process by allowing developers to build a new set of Alexa routines.

The company claims there are over 300 million smart home devices that are already connected to the Alexa ecosystem. And making changes like these and giving developers more access can help these devices become a lot more functional.

Having said that, Amazon is one of the many companies out there facing questions regarding its privacy policies. Multiple reports have suggested that the company has been able to listen to people’s conversations through smart speakers.

So, it is obvious that few people will have reservations about the cost of convenience that Amazon will be offering, and whether it only adds to their ongoing concerns about these devices.

