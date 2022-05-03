Amazon Will Soon Let You Add Any E-book To Your Kindle Reader: How It Works

Amazon Kindle readers will soon let you add any e-book as the company finally opens up access to the ePub format for the digital books. According to a news report, Amazon has mentioned the new feature rolling out later this year, allowing people to stop worrying about e-book formats before transferring them to the Kindle.

ePub is the most popular format used by publishers for offering e-books in the market. And it has taken Amazon over 15 years to finally support the format on its Kindles.

So, any e-book in the ePub format will be compatible with Kindles later in 2022, but you still have to go through the tedious Send to Kindle option, which converts the books in ePub format to the one Amazon supports on its e-readers.

It’s not like ePub format e-books did not work on Amazon Kindle all this time. However, the who process of converting the ePub file was found to be cumbersome, forcing people to ditch using the file on the Kindle altogether.

But once the update is rolling out by Amazon in the coming months, the Kindle will let users read any e-book as long as they as transferred using the standard Amazon setup. Interestingly, both Kindle and the ePub file format came to the market in 2005, and it has somehow taken Amazon over 15 years to bring the support to its e-reader for the consumers.

It is probably because Amazon now realises that it has a strong mindshare in the overall e-reader market, and people switching from hardbound to digital will surely consider Kindle over other devices available.

And who knows, the new decision by Amazon could bring more people to the Kindles, especially now that they can read all their favourite titles, albeit going through a two-step process to make the e-books work on the reader.

