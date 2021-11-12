Ambrane Aerosync PB Wireless Powerbank With MagSafe Support Launched in India

Ambrane AeroSync PB Wireless Powerbank has launched in India with a price tag of Rs 3,999. The special edition powerbank adopts a white colour finish and also carries the autograph of the Indian cricketer and Ambrane’s brand ambassador, Ravindra Jadeja. It comes with a 10,000mAh battery capacity along with magnetic technology to enable wireless charging and dual-ports for wired charging solutions. The powerbank has one year of warranty and is already available on Flipkart. The Ambrane AeroSync PB Wireless powerbank also comes with Mag-Safe technology with a non-slip finish and firm magnetic grip to ensure “safety and convenience." The company claims the magnetic technology is compatible with the iPhone 12 and above.

In terms of output, the wireless charging will offer up to 15W of charge output, while the wired option will provide up to 20W output. The wired solution is touted to charge a smartphone 50 percen in 30 minutes on average. The Ambrane Aerosync PB Wireless Powerbank - Jadeja Edition takes roughly three hours to charge via the USB Type-C port with an input of 18W. The wireless solution can charge popular Android devices such as the OnePlus 9 series, Galaxy S21 series, and more. There’s also a back holder attached to the powerbank so users can rest the smartphone in landscape mode while watching movies. If you use an iPhone 12 and above series, this could be particularly useful with the powerbank’s MagSafe compatibility. Users can also charge TWS earbuds that support wireless charging.

Ambrane says the AeroSync PB Wireless power bank “ensures a safe charging experience" with its special multi-later charging protection technology. The powerbank’s weight and other measurements remain unclear. Interestingly, the Ambrane India website as well as Flipkart, are offering a temporary price cut as a part of a limited deal. On the Ambrane India website, the Aerosync PB Wireless Powerbank - Jadeja Edition is available for Rs 2,499, while Flipkart is selling it for Rs 1,999.

