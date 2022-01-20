Ambrane Dots Muse Earbuds With 23-Hour Battery Launched in India, Priced at Rs 1,999

Ambrane has refreshed its budget Dot TWS series with the new Ambrane Dots Muse true wireless earbuds, in India. The new earbuds come in two colours of White and Black, and the charging case also adopts the same finish. The case also features a round design, slightly different from the conventional pill-shaped or boxed charging case. Inside the packaging, users also get the charging cable. Both Android and iPhone smartphone users can connect the earbuds via Bluetooth v5.1. Following that, the earbuds will automatically connect with the device, thanks to instant pair support.

Ambrane Dots Muse TWS Specifications

The Ambrane Dots Muse TWS earbuds come with 10mm audio drivers with boosted bass for a punchy music experience. Uses will get a connectivity range of 10 metres, and the earbuds have an IPX4 rating for water resistance. Each earbud includes a 40mAh battery that is touted to deliver 8 hours of music playback. The total playback time is said to be 23 hours with the charging case that carries a 220mAh battery. The frequency range of the earbuds is said to be up to 20KHz.

The earbuds feature a hard case design without silicone ear tips that resemble Apple AirPods. However, the stem of the earbud supports touch control to play/pause music, manage calls, change volume levels, and activate voice assistants. The Ambrane Dots Muse can work with both Apple Siri and Google Assistant.

The company says the Ambrane Dots Muse TWS are ‘made in India.’ The new earbuds sit with the existing models - Dots Slay, Dots 38, Dots 11, Dots Tune & Neobuds 11 & 33. Earlier this month, Ambrane signed actress Nidhi Agerwal as its brand influencer for Dots Muse TWS.

Ambrane Dots Muse TWS Price in India

The Dots Muse TWS carry a price tag of Rs 1,999, and customers can purchase them via Flipkart, Tata Cliq and several leading retail stores in India. Notably, the official Ambrane India website shows the introductory price at Rs 1,299.

