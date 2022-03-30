Ambrane Fitshot Flex Smartwatch With SpO2 Sensor Launched At Rs 1,499

Ambrane FitShot Flex budget smartwatch has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1,499. The Ambrane FitShot Flex comes with a 1.69-inch display with over 130 watch faces and is available on Flipkart. It comes with a 365-days-warranty

Ambrane has launched over five smartwatches under its Fitshot series in less than two months, which includes – Zest, Sphere, Curl, Edge and Surge. The FitShot Flex has a curved square face, silicone straps, a rust-proof zinc alloy body, and is lightweight. The smartwatch is said to be made of scratch-resistant 2.5D OGS curved Panda glass. It has a brightly IPS LCD screen with a 240*240 resolution that is ideal for daily use.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Review: A Quality Phone That Loses Itself Among The Crowd

Advertisement

Ambrane Fitshot Flex smartwatch has eight exercise modes and health-related features including SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode, Menstrual Tracker among others. Apart from 24×7 health monitoring, the smartwatch also tracks Daily Activity Tracker, Stress, Record and Sedentary reminders, etc. The smartwatch is waterproof to IP68 and can withstand sweat, splashes and more, to keep the user-health on track.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

FitShot Flex comes with over 130+ cloud-based watch faces. It claims 7-days battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch sends alerts to the user’s wrist for incoming phone calls and text messages. The audio and camera may also be controlled by the smartwatch. It also enables you to take charge of the progress and intelligently track it using an alarm, timer, and stopwatch. The FitShot Flex is available in two shades – Jade Black and Rose Pink.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.