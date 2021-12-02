Ambrane Launches Apple AirPods 3-Like Dots Tune Earbuds, Priced at Rs 2,199

Ambrane India has refreshed its audio portfolio with the new TWS earbuds dubbed Ambrane Dots Tune. These earbuds look similar to Apple’s AirPod third-generation with a short-stem and compact body but only cost Rs 2,199. However, earbuds are available at an introductory price of Rs 1,599 on the official company website, and users can also purchase them from Amazon, Flipkart and Tata Cliq. The Ambrane Dots Tune TWS earbuds promise up to 29 hours of battery with the charging case, voice command support, and IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Each earbud features a large 13mm speaker driver to deliver “high bass and an authentic sound experience." To enable hands-free control, earbuds support voice assistants like Siri for iPhones and Google Assistants for Android phones. The earbuds provide instant pairing with a working distance of up to 10m. The Ambrane Dots Tune also support quick pairing with Bluetooth v5.1.

Notably, these earbuds also support touch controls that is quite uncommon for TWS earbuds at this price point. Ambrane says users can manage volume, change tracks, answer voice calls, and activate voice assistants with intuitive touch controls. Coming to the charging case, both the earbuds and case adopt the same colour finish. Customers can choose between three options - Black, White, and Pink. The charging case also has four mini LED lights to indicate charging levels. It appears there’s no environment noise isolation on the Ambrane Dots Tune; however, due to the in-canal design, users may experience some levels of noise isolation.

At this price point, Ambrane Dots TWS earbuds will compete against budget offerings by Realme Dizo, boAt, and more. The company says that Dot Tune are “proudly Made in India" and Ambrane will continue its Make-in-India legacy by manufacturing products in the country.

