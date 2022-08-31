AMD Ryzen 7000 Based on 'Zen 4' Launched: DDR5 Support, PCIe 5.0 And All Details

AMD has unveiled its newest lineup of desktop CPUs, the Ryzen 7000 series. The latest AMD processor generation will be built on the Zen 4 architecture and will use the new AM5 socket, jumping ship from the current AM4 line. Along with a new socket, the Ryzen 7000 series also brings the support for PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 RAM. These CPUs will rival Intel’s upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs that promise to deliver double the performance compared to the existing line-up. Read on to learn more about the Ryzen 7000 Series.

Ryzen 7000 Series Introduces Four New CPUs: Availability and Price

Starting September 27, 2022, four new Ryzen 7000 CPUs namely, 7950X, 7900X, 7700X, and 7600X will be available in market. AMD is promising big things when it comes to performance, especially with the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 7950X offering a boost clock speed of up to 5.7 Ghz and 16 cores/32 threads. According to AMD, the Ryzen 9 7950X offers roughly a 15% jump in gaming performance over the outgoing 5950X.

The fastest out of the four, 7590X is priced at $699, with 7900X, 7700X, and 7600X coming in at $549, $399, and $299 respectively. Also, AMD stated that the debut of the next-generation Zen 5 architecture CPUs is slated for 2024.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Specifications

To achieve a 5nm process, AMD has collaborated with TSMC to develop a brand new process. AMD says in comparison to the competition, the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU provides up to 57% greater content production performance in V-Ray Render. Even the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU, which has six cores, performs several games on average 5% quicker than the best gaming processor from the competition.

Model Cores/Threads Boost/ Base Frequency Total Cache PCIe TDP AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16C/32T Up to 5.7 / 4.5 GHZ 80MB Gen 5 170W AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12C/24T Up to 5.6 / 4.7 GHZ 76MB Gen 5 170W AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8C/16T Up to 5.4 / 4.5 GHZ 40MB Gen 5 105W AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6C/12T Up to 5.3 / 4.7 GHZ 38MB Gen 5 105W

AMD’s AM5 desktop platform features up to 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes, making it AMD’s most advanced platform to date. AMD says the AM5 socket, with cutting-edge technologies such as PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory, will be supported until 2025, at least.

