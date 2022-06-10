Home » News » Tech » AMD Says PC Market To Slow Down In 2022 As Demand Set To Fall

AMD Says PC Market To Slow Down In 2022 As Demand Set To Fall

PC market saw big demand in the last 2 years
PC market saw big demand in the last 2 years

Advanced Micro Devices Inc Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su on Thursday flagged a slowdown in personal computers (PC) this year after two years of a "very strong PC market".

Reuters
June 10, 2022

(Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su on Thursday flagged a slowdown in personal computers (PC) this year after two years of a "very strong PC market".

Su, at the chip company's analyst day, said while the downturn was natural after a long period of high, the market for high performance and adaptive computing was "great".

Research firm Canalys said in a note last week that demand for consumer and education PC segments has further slowed due to market saturation and inflation concerns, after reporting first-quarter U.S. PC shipments underwent a third consecutive quarter of decline.

AMD said on Thursday it has seen a "tremendous" increase in demand for its cloud computing, data center chips and those used in artificial intelligence applications.

It expects gross margin of over 57% in the near future and an operating margin in the mid 30% range. In the first quarter, the company reported a gross margin of 48% and operating margin of 16%.

In May, AMD said it expected non-GAAP gross margin for 2022 to be about 54%, while forecasting full-year and second-quarter revenue higher than Wall Street estimates.

first published: June 10, 2022, 12:36 IST