US Dish Network Seals 5G Equipment Deal with Samsung, Multi-Year Arrangement Likely Worth $790 Million

Dish Network, a US network operator, has chosen Samsung to deliver 5G network solutions, the company announced on May 3.

It also stated that this is going to be a multi-year arrangement.

With a $6.6-billion deal with American wireless network operator Verizon in 2020, Samsung established itself as a challenger to top telecoms equipment suppliers Nokia and Ericsson in the United States, and the contract with Dish strengthens its position further.

According to The Korean Economic Daily, the contract’s monetary value was not disclosed, but according to industry sources, it exceeded 1 trillion won ($790 million).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alok Shah, vice-president at Samsung, told Reuters, “This is greater than a billion-dollar agreement for Samsung Networks. We will be delivering our first products to Dish later this year."

While Dish has yet to deploy a commercial network, the company has promised American authorities that it will cover 20% of the US population by June and at least 70% by mid-2023.

It should be noted that Microelectronics Technology Inc of Taiwan and Fujitsu of Japan are already Dish’s 5G radio suppliers.

However, Dish is constructing a 5G network based on cutting-edge technologies that promise to reduce prices and introduce new services and has partnered with companies ranging from Amazon and Intel to smaller firms like Altiostar and Mavenir.

However, the South Korean giant will supply different telecommunications equipment, including those for a virtual radio access network (vRAN), to enable Dish Network’s cloud-based 5G network as a Dish Network vendor.

vRAN is the most advanced 5G technology to date, allowing network servers to perform duties such as installing software on computers, reducing installation time and costs.

Advertisement

Dish is also using Samsung Galaxy S22 phones to test its 5G network and wants to keep using them throughout the network implementation process.

According to reports, Dish Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Bye said, “We are working with other device vendors and you can look at the Boost website and you will see clearly we have relationships with a lot of device vendors."

However, in case of Samsung, it launched a range of 5G, or next-generation wireless equipment, solutions last year aimed at the US mobile service industry, which is estimated to reach 11 trillion won ($9.9 billion) by 2022.

Advertisement

Separately, the South Korean giant earlier stated that it is planning to manufacture its 4G and 5G gear in India and would apply for the next edition of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.