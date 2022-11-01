Home » News » Tech » An Amsterdam Hotel Is Unhappy About Its Involvement In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

An Amsterdam Hotel Is Unhappy About Its Involvement In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

A map in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II called the 'Breenbergh Hotel' and a level called 'Tradecraft' has stirred up a furor as the map is based on the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 15:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Breenbergh Hotel map was primarily created for multiplayer (Image: Activision)
Breenbergh Hotel map was primarily created for multiplayer (Image: Activision)

The Call of Duty franchise has been the talk of the town lately primarily due two reasons - first being the confusion surrounding the franchise’s future on PlayStation, after Activision Blizzard’s acquisition by Xbox, and now, due to the controversy, the latest game in the franchise - Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has created.

A map in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II called the ‘Breenbergh Hotel’ and a level called ‘Tradecraft’ has stirred up a furor as the map is apparently based on a real-world hotel called the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam and the owners are not very happy about their hotel’s inclusion in the game, as reported by de Volksrant and PC Gamer.

WATCH VIDEO: How To Buy FASTag For Your Car?

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

“We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the scene of the new Call of Duty," said the hotel manager, Roy Tomassen, in an interview with de Volksrant.

According to the report, the hotel is still considering possible actions and what it could potentially do, or perhaps, nothing at all. But, the hotel has been vocal about showing disapproval for violence and the inclusion of their very property in a game whose very gameplay is about gunplay.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: November 01, 2022, 15:00 IST
last updated: November 01, 2022, 15:00 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In White Saree And Sparkly Blouse, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Ankita Lokhande Hosts Fun Halloween Bash: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin And Other Celebs Attend