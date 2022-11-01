An Amsterdam Hotel Is Unhappy About Its Involvement In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

The Call of Duty franchise has been the talk of the town lately primarily due two reasons - first being the confusion surrounding the franchise’s future on PlayStation, after Activision Blizzard’s acquisition by Xbox, and now, due to the controversy, the latest game in the franchise - Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has created.

A map in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II called the ‘Breenbergh Hotel’ and a level called ‘Tradecraft’ has stirred up a furor as the map is apparently based on a real-world hotel called the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam and the owners are not very happy about their hotel’s inclusion in the game, as reported by de Volksrant and PC Gamer.

“We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the scene of the new Call of Duty," said the hotel manager, Roy Tomassen, in an interview with de Volksrant.

According to the report, the hotel is still considering possible actions and what it could potentially do, or perhaps, nothing at all. But, the hotel has been vocal about showing disapproval for violence and the inclusion of their very property in a game whose very gameplay is about gunplay.

