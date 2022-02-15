An Apple Watch Detected User's Thyroid Problem Months Before Diagnosis

A nursing student has urged Apple Watch users to enable their heart rate notifications after realising that her watch had spotted a serious health condition months before she was diagnosed. In the latest example of the Apple Watch proving to be a solid health device. The nursing student from Australia has said that she was diagnosed with a thyroid condition, and realised that her heart rate alerts on her Apple Watch had been alerting her of a condition since months before the diagnosis.

The student from Sydney, Australia, named Lauren shared a video on TikTok, encouraging Apple Watch users to enable the heart rate notifications for heart rate on their Apple Watch. In the video, she explains how, in her case, the Apple Watch detected very early changes in her condition that were diagnosed months later. The video, posted on February 2 on TikTok, shows Lauren admitting that she should have enabled the heart rate notification much earlier. “I would have realised something was going on if my Apple alerted me of changes," she said.

The nursing student was diagnosed with a thyroid condition few weeks prior to the vide, after her condition worsened. The Health app on her iPhone shows that her cardiovascular had seen a drop since the month of October.

While Lauren stresses on the importance of the Apple Watch alerting users on time, she made sure to point out that the Apple Watch is definitely not something you should follow as medical advise.

This comes after a few days of a report where an Apple Watch save a cyclist who crashed from his bicycle and injured his head. The cyclist from Los Angeles was wearing an Apple Watch that detected a fall and after not receiving an input from the user after 60 seconds, the Apple Watch alerted the authorities who got there in time and got the user the medical help he was in need of.

