Android 12 (Go Edition) Announced: Budget Android Phones To Get These Features

Android 12 (Go Edition), the toned-down version of the latest version of Android that will run low-power affordable Android phones next year has been announced. The announcement comes about two months after Google launched Android 12 for Pixel smartphones. Google says that Android 12 Go Edition will bring faster app launches, better privacy, improved battery longevity, new translation features, app and device sharing, and more as part of the next version of Android Go.

Google, in its announcement said that in the past four years since the launch of Android (Go Edition), over 200 million users are actively using the lightweight Android OS on their phones. With Android 12 Go, Google says that entry-level smartphones will be able to open up to 30 percent faster. Android 12 (Go Edition) will also bring the splash screen API on affordable phones. It is also said to offer better battery and storage optimisation. The operating system will hibernate unused apps. The Files Go app (toned-down version of Files) will have the ability to restore deleted files for up to 30 days. Google also said that Nearby Share and Google Play will allow users to quickly share apps directly with each other and save data.

Advertisement

In terms of privacy, Android 12 (Go Edition) will bring some privacy features of Android 12 to affordable smartphones. Google is bringing Android 12’s Privacy Dashboard feature that allows users to check when apps are accessing their device and information to Android 12 Go. This will allow users to check a timeline of when and which apps are accessing location, camera, microphone, and other data. The privacy indicators that were launched with Android 12 will also come to Android 12 (Go Edition), in order to inform users about apps that are actively using the camera and microphone on their smartphone.

Google says that the Android Go interface will also see improvements with the upcoming version. This includes a quick user profile switching option on the lock screen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.