Android 12 Is Finally Coming to These OnePlus Smartphones

OnePlus has started rolling out Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 for its current flagship OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The software update is currently rolling out in a staggered manner, and only a small percentage of users are receiving it. The update is also available to users in India and North American regions. OnePlus 9 users in India are getting the firmware version LE2111_11.C.36, while users in North America are getting LE2115_11.C.36. On the other hand, OnePlus 9 Pro users in India are getting firmware version LE2121_11.C.36, and version LE2125_11.C.36​ is coming to users in North American countries.

OnePlus clarifies that the current software update will not erase data, but it is advisable to backup important data. Users can always drop feedback or report any known bugs via the OnePlus Community forum or app. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in Europe will receive the update later, and the cause of the delay remains unclear. A broader rollout is expected after the initial push that checks the optimum capacity of the stable firmware.

In terms of features, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will get a new look and layout. The Android-based OxygenOS 12 will also bring enhanced dark mode for a more personalised experience. OnePlus is adding a shelf for cards - “making data content more visual and easier to read." There’s a new ‘earphone control card’ as well to adjust earphone settings with one click. The work-life feature will allow users to switch between modes to control notifications.

The Gallery app now allows users to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture that “intelligently" recognises the best-quality pictures. The Canvas always-on display is also getting updated with new styles for a more personalised lock screen. The OxygenOS 12 optimises face recognition to better identify the features and skin colour of different figures.

