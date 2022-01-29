Android 12's Gaming Dashboard Feature Is A Mobile Gamer's Dream Feature: All You Need To Know

Google’s latest operating system Android 12 comes with a feature that mobile gamers will love. It has come up with the “Game Dashboard" feature in which allows users to take screenshots, do screen recordings, and more while playing the game, without interfering with their gameplay.

Let;s learn more about the feature:

Game Dashboard is like a taskbar which will appear on your screen every time you start playing game.A small arow will appear on the screen when you start playing any game. Tapping the arrow will open the taskbar in which you can add shortcuts to the apps.You can easily move the dashboard icon on the left or right side to not get disturbed.After opening the dashboard, you can add shortcuts to screenshots, screen recording, and a frame-per-second counter (FPS) which can enable you to use them without going inside the dashboard.Main menu of game dashboard has options like game optimization, achievements, and YouTube streaming integration.YouTube streaming integration helps you stream directly from your phone to your YouTube account.Compatible devices:

As it is a new feature, it is currently limited to only few devices. Although, Android 12 is available in Google Pixel 3 and later models and the Samsung Galaxy S21 versions but Game dashboard feature is only limited to Google Pixel. It is available in:

Pixel 3Pixel 3 XLPixel 3aPixel 3a XLPixel 4Pixel 4aPixel 5Pixel 5aPixel 6Pixel 6 ProActivating Game Dashboard

Go to >Settings. Then tap on >notifications.Inside notifications you will see a >Do Not Disturb option. Click on that.Then, tap on >schedules and then, tap the cog next to “>Gaming."Inside game settings you can see an option to enable or disable game dashboard.Games that support Game Dashboard

The feature almost works with every game available on google play store. However, the feature is in Beta version which means it’ll be accessible only to games that have Game Mode API. The games that have the feature enabled are Minecraft, Temple Run 2, and Sniper 3D but the optimization profiles doesn’t work for stable Android 12 release.

Gaming Dashboard Future

The game dashboard is a feature which can work tremendously well in the gaming zone. Content creators can use the feature as a first party access without relying on the third-party app to record the games. In the long run, google can opt for cloud-based gaming services which can revolutionize the gaming world.

