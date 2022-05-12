Android 13 Beta 2 Version Rolling Out For More Smartphones Now: All Details

Google I/O 2022 gave us a lot more new stuff but we also saw the regular set of announcements on Wednesday, including the release of the Android 13 Beta 2 version for many smartphones. With Android 13, Google is focusing beyond smartphones, and tablet has all of a sudden become a crucial segment for the company. Android 13 improves privacy settings for the users and upgrades the Material You UI with more cohesive results.

Google has listed a wide range of phone brands that are now offering the Android 13 Beta 2 version update. So, if you have phones from any of the following brands, the new Android 13 beta 2 version should be available very soon.

Advertisement

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Design Renders Leaked: What We Know So Far

Google Pixel

Vivo

Xiaomi

Nokia

OnePlus

Oppo

Realme

Asus

Lenovo

Sharp

Tecno

ZTE

For those with a Google Pixel smartphone that supports the Android 13 version, they are getting the update from today itself. Other phone brands offer Android in their customised avatar, which requires some tweaking at the back-end to incorporate the new changes of the Android 13 version. Non-Pixel phones should be getting their Android 13 Beta 2 version update in the coming weeks.

Smartphones Getting Android 13 Beta 2 Version

Here is the list of the smartphones and tablets that are now eligible for the Android 13 Beta 2 version from Google.

Advertisement

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

OnePlus 10 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro

Oppo Find N

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Asus Zenfone 8z

Lenovo P12 Pro

Sharp Aquos Sense 6

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra

Vivo X80 Pro

Tecno Camon 19 Pro

As you can see here, the list primarily comprises of latest smartphones launched by these brands. Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Oppo Find N are the odds one on this list, as both figure in the tablet and foldable section, respectively.

Advertisement

Also Read: Apple iPhone 15 Likely To Come With USB Type C Port For Charging

How To Get Android 13 Beta 2 Version

Advertisement

If you have any of these Pixel phones or other non-Pixel smartphones, head over to the Google Beta program page and sign in with your Google account. The page will show you a list of phones eligible to run the Android 13 Beta 2 version. Accept the terms of the update, back up your phone’s data and check the phone settings to see if you have an update to download.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Reboot the phone and the beta 2 version will be installed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.