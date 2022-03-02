Android 13 Could Finally Bring This Feature For Smartphone Users

Android 13 is going to be the next version to come for smartphones later this year. The developer preview is already available, and the beta release timeline has also been shared. We also got a brief idea about the features coming to Android 13 a few weeks back.

And now another report has talked about a new tool coming to Android users later this year. Android 13 is adding multiple APIs that let you control the brightness level of the flashlight on a phone.

It may seem like a handy feature that somehow Android has missed out all these years. Especially considering that Samsung has packed this tool for a few years now, running on Android which has been customised to offer more features than the vanilla Android version.

Besides Samsung, no other Android phone maker has been able to include this tool. So, it seems Google has now decided to push the feature through its stock version, hoping that others can pick it up for their own forked versions of the Android operating system. The two APIs called getTorchStrengthLevel" and “turnOnTorchWithStrengthLevel have been spotted in the Android 13 codebase.

Till now, users on Android phones (except Samsung ones) have only had one API, which helps you with switching on or off the flash.

The new APIs are likely to help users change the level of brightness of the torch, and set it based on what they need. It’s funny that Google has taken this long to offer a feature like this. You would probably remember some feature phones offering the ability to set the flashlight at a different level. Apple is another brand that has managed to pack the feature. So, it has mostly been regular Android phones that have missed out.

But just because Android 13 shows these APIs doesn’t mean all the brands will add it to their codebase.

So, we do expect the next Pixel phone (likely to be the Pixel 7) to have this option. For others, we’ll have to see if they offer it or not.

