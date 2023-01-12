Android 13 Could Soon Let You Switch e-SIM From One Phone To Another: What It Means

The era of SIM-less phones is slowly coming up and Apple has started the drill with its SIM-free iPhone 14 models in select countries this year. While Android phones continue to struggle with changing the eSIMs making it imperative that people have the dual option of physical and an eSIM.

But that could change soon with the possible improvements coming to Android 13 in the near future. According to new reports, the QPR2 beta release of Android 13 is making it easy to switch eSIM profiles and even transfer the digital account from one device to another.

If eSIMs are supposed to be the answer to replacing SIM slots, then it is vital that Android becomes proactive and smarter with managing the electronic version, and it is good to see that Android 13 is taking some action in that direction.

Global studies have shown us that the industry sees eSIMs as a billion-dollar opportunity and with Apple making the first move, it is high time that Android also has some focus towards the technology.

Granted, operators need to be equally efficient with their processes, but they also need the platform to be intuitive enough to make the switch faster. Look at how the eSIM activation is smooth for iPhone users, while those with an Android phone have to grapple through multiple steps which add friction to the system that is avoidable.

If Android 13 does get the new support, then expect future Android versions to make the process better and faster. As for the QPR2 beta, it is likely that Google will limit its use case to Pixels and other Google Mobile Services (GMS) devices. But eventually, make it available to a wider base of audience.

