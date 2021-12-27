Android 13 Details Already Leaked, These New Features Expected

Details related to Android 13 have started surfacing online, even though many smartphones are yet to receive the stable Android 12 update. Leaked screenshots shared by XDA Developers show major new features that may be coming to the next android version. Android 13 may add a new “Notifications" permission under app permissions. The report notes when new apps are installed in Android 13 and launched for the first time, they may request the user permission to send notifications just like apps ask permission to use the camera, mic, location, storage, contacts, phone and calendar. Up to Android 12, apps can automatically send notifications without the user’s prompt. If a user wants to block notifications, they could, but the app does not need their permission to send notifications.

Another big feature that is expected to arrive with Android 13 is the users’ control over language usage in the phone. Up to Android 12, users could choose a language under the ‘language and input section’ in the Settings app. Some apps also offer to change language inside their apps, but that is completely developer-dependent, and not every app implements the feature.

Beginning Android 13, the feature may come under the user’s control and one may be able to change a particular app’s language in the app information screen. It means you could be able to choose an app to work in a language different from the language implemented throughout your Android device.

Another report by Android Authority suggests the Android 13 may come with Bluetooth LE Audio support. Bluetooth LE Audio is the next generation of Bluetooth audio, which not only reduces power consumption over Bluetooth audio streaming but also makes place for new use cases for Bluetooth devices such as hearing aids and more.

Google is expected to announce Android 13, whose internal code name is the dessert Tiramisu, by May 2022 and release stable builds by September 2022. The leaked features may or may not be in the final release depending on whether the developers choose to retain these features or not.

