Android 13 Go Version Announced For Entry-Level Smartphones: All Details

Google continues with its mission to offer affordable phones in the market, and for that, it has announced the latest Android 13 Go version. Google first introduced the Go Edition which was seen as a more polished strategy than Android One ever was. In its fifth year, Google is bringing the Android 13 Go edition which promises to run on phones with low RAM and storage, thanks to the streamlined apps available on the platform.

Android 13 Go Edition Features

The Go edition picks up the interface design from the regular Android 13 version. Google is now going to offer Play System Updates for the Go devices which allows other apps to be updated outside of the routine software updates issued by Google.

The Go Edition is also getting the Google Discover feed for the first time, along with the Material You design interface, which has been kept for regular Android phones to date.

Having this interface means you can sync the theme running on the phone with the colour palette, which can be selected manually. In addition to this, Android 13 Go Edition also now offers notification permissions and app language settings, so that you can individually select the language for each app.

Earlier this year, Google mentioned that all phones need a minimum of 2GB RAM and 32GB storage to run Android, and it is likely the new Go Edition will follow this principle.

So, when do we get to see phones running the Android 13 Go edition in the market? Google says the devices will be arriving in 2023. Google also claims that there are 250 million monthly active devices running on the Android Go edition, without stating which markets have picked up the devices. Either way, we expect the Android 13 Go edition-powered phones to launch in India for under Rs 10,000 and look to compete with other budget phones.

