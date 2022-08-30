Android 14 Beta Already Has A Release Date: All Details

Google is yet to release the Android 13 version for most smartphones in the market, but we already have a release date for next year’s Android 14 version. Google has confirmed that the quarterly platform release or QPR1 for Android 13 starts from September onwards.

It has also talked about starting the Android 14 Beta roll out for Pixel devices in April 2023 next year. These changes are interesting because Google generally keeps the QPR beta running until 2023.

But it seems the stable public release of the Android 13 version has made the company change its decision and prepone the roll out timelines, which will be pleasing to hear for Android users.

Google planning for Android 14 already suggests its developer community has done a fine job of making Android 13 glitch-free. It has made some changes to the policies for developers. The company has informed that “devices must be on a non-Developer Preview public stable build to enrol in the beta programme."

So, if you’re running a Developer Preview, the company will ask you to move to the current stable release and then enrol for the Android Beta Programme.

Android 13 Beta 1 came out a month before the Google I/O 2022 this year, and many expect Google to have the Android 14 Developer Preview version ready by February next year.

Google’s stock Android 13 version is already running on most compatible Pixel smartphones. Pixel 4a and Pixel 6a users in India have also got their new version this month. Google has introduced new features, including improved privacy controls, language settings and more.

Other phone brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Realme have started working on their respective Android 13 beta custom versions. While Nothing Phone (1) is only expected to get the Android 13 Beta this year, with a full release early next year.

