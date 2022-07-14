Android And iOS Are Getting 31 New Emojis Including High-Five, Shaking Head, Pink Heart And More

Emojis are a big part of how we communicate these days. Usage of emojis have allowed users to express themselves more than what a text message allows, which is why there are new emojis coming every year, giving us more options to express ourselves in chats and on social media. With Unicode 15, the next batch of emojis for Android and iOS devices will be launched.

The new batch of emojis that have come with Unicode 15 include 31 new options, including a proper “high-five" emoji, along with other options. The 31 emojis is a very small number relatively, and is less than a third of the number of emoji that came with the previous batch. This is also the smallest number of emojis submitted for inclusion in the standard. It is unclear as to why the list is so short this year, but there are some interesting and useful options coming with the next Unicode Standard.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Expands Message Reactions Feature, Now You Can Use All Emojis To React To Messages

Advertisement

The 31 new emojis will include a “pushing hands" emoji, which will give us an official emoji for “high-fiving" our friends and family. There is also a pink heart that has been requested by many users since the past few years, along with other options like a donkey, a flute, pea pods, and more. Here is the full list of all the 31 emojis that are coming on Android and iOS with the next Unicode Standard.

Shaking Face

Light Blue Heart

Grey Heart

Pink Heart

Rightwards Pushing Hand (with five skin tones)

Leftwards Pushing Hand (with five skin tones)

Moose

Donkey

Wing

Goose

Jellyfish

Ginger

Hyancinth

Pea Pod

Folding Hand Fan

Hair Pick

Maracas

Flute

Khanda

Wireless

Black Bird

Once the emojis are approved by the Unicode Consortium, they will be rolled out on Android and iOS first, which is said to be in-time for the stable rollout for Android 13 and iOS 16.

Google and Apple are also working on releasing the stable builds for their next-gen mobile operating systems, namely, Android 13 and iOS 16. While Google is said to release Android 13 as early as next month, Apple is expected to roll out iOS 16 sometime around September, close to or at the time of iPhone 14 series launch.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

ALSO READ: Why Are Emojis Yellow? Know Everything Here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.