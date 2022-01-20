Android Games Now Available to Play on Windows PCs

Google is letting select customers play Android games on Windows PCs. The software giant had first announced the development of the ‘Google Play Games’ for PCs in December 2021. However, access to the gaming library is only available to beta testers in users in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Korean regions. Users can sign up for the Google Play Games programme via the official website. If the website shows the ‘notify me’ option, it is unavailable to you. Google Play Games is not yet available for Mac.

>ALSO READ: How to Mirror iPhone to Amazon Fire TV Stick: Step-by-Step Guide

Advertisement

The official website reads, “Google Play Games is a PC application that lets you browse, download, and play select mobile games on a Windows desktop or laptop. Besides enjoying your favourite Android games on a PC, you’ll have keyboard and mouse access, seamless sync across devices, and integration with Google Play Points."

Google Play Games requirements

Google says those who receive an invite and meet the minimum PC requirements will be able to participate. In terms of requirements, users must ensure the PC is running on Windows 10 (v2004 and above), has an SSD storage, a “gaming class GPU," CPU with 8 logical cores, 8GB of RAM, 20GB of available storage, Windows admin account, and Hardware virtualization enabled. The company will start expanding the Google Play Games application later this year.

The Google Play Games is said to be focused on instant game experience where users can simply choose the game they want to play - similar to Xbox Game Pass. Since it will require a user ID for registration, users can resume from where they left on multiple devices. Some of the Android games that seem to be available to Windows PC users are Asphalt 9: legends, War Planet online, Township, Dragon Mania Legends, and more.

Advertisement

Notably, Microsoft had also announced the availability of Android apps on Windows 11 last year. The feature is available to users on the Insider programme, but general availability remains unclear. Users will be able to download Android apps on Microsoft Store.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.