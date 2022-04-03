Android Phones Could Soon Lose The SIM Card Slot For Good: All Details

Soon you could have smartphones without any SIM card slot whatsoever. According to new reports, Android 13 is likely to support two mobile networks on a single eSIM, which basically makes the physical SIM cards redundant. The removal of the SIM slot could help phone manufacturers to use the space to accommodate a bigger battery or we could see a big comeback of the microSD card slot on smartphones.

Android 13 codes suggest it could have a feature called Multiple Enabled Profiles (MEP) that could make it possible for an eSIM to operate two networks. This way, you can have a Jio and an Airtel network running on the same device, without needing two different SIM cards.

In fact, the developer codes and patent filings from 2020 hint that the eSIM could easily switch between different networks on the device.

All these developments hint that phone manufacturers could ponder removing the SIM card slot for good. The report says Google could have started testing the future of smartphones sans SIM card with a Pixel hardware prototype that could be launched in the coming years.

While the report strongly suggests Android 13 is likely to be the benefactor of this unique feature, patents mean the technology can be passed on to other platforms such as iOS and even Windows for that matter.

Considering we have the possibility of smartphones without any ports, we aren’t really surprised by the prospect of a SIM-free phone in the near future. But eSIMs are still nascent in terms of features for most consumers. Ideally, you have to get a premium device to experience the technology, which is not accessible to most people around the world.

In India, you predominantly get dual SIM phones and such a drastic change could upset the dynamics of the smartphone user in the country.

So, we are hoping that even if the SIM cards are removed forever, they will first start with the high-end products, allowing people to adapt to the new change, something that happened when the headphone was removed.

