Android TV 13 Could Help Reduce Your Power And Data Bill, Here’s Why

Android TV’s next version could bring a slew of features that can help you save on the power bills and reduce data usage. Android TV 13 is likely to be the next iteration for the smart TVs that could be part of the big screen in the coming years.

Android TV 13 is reportedly testing a low power mode, which will not only save your power bills, but also manage the data consumed by different apps running on the big screen. The low-power mode might now feel like an essential tool for TV users, but its effectiveness is hard to argue, especially if it helps in bringing down the power bill.

Google should make some useful additions to the smart TV platform, which has severely lacked tools over the past few years. And unlike smartphones, Android TV does not have strong software cycle for the smart TVs, which leaves millions running on the outdated version. Companies have mostly switched to newer models, which puts the older ones at various security risks.

One of the reasons why devices like the Fire TV Stick has grown in demand, as people get better software and hardware reliability, instead of banking on support from the TV manufacturers.

The report also talks about Android TV 13 testing out the picture-in-picture mode, and we are hoping Google has worked out the issues at the code level to make the feature work on the latest display ratios, something that have changed dramatically in the past two years.

Android TV 13 feels a long way off from making it to the existing TV models, but its official roll out should happen around October, when the Android 13 version is released for Pixel smartphones and few other brands.

Google could have Android TV 13 as part of the Google I/O 2022 keynote lineup next month, and we are hoping to some exciting news about the platform.

