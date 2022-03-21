Android Users Finally Gets This Feature That iPhones Got In 2021: How It Works

Android users can now remove some part of their search history on mobile. The feature first came out for iOS users last year, and after a long wait, Android users can also delete 15 minutes of their web search history.

The feature is rolling out in a phased manner, so it is likely that not many of you might have got it on their device. The Google app on Android phones will be updated for you to see the feature, so better to keep a check on that on your device.

To enable this feature, follow these steps

- Go to Google app on Android phone

- Tap on the account profile photo at the top-right

- Click on Delete 15 minutes search history

Google has repeatedly talked about giving users more control over how their data is used or secured. The ability to delete web search history is another useful tool, especially for those who don’t want anyone to know what they were browsing on the internet in the last 15 minutes.

The power to delete search history is limited to mobile devices for now, which includes both iOS and Android platforms as we mentioned. But Google has talked about offering the features on all platforms, so it is possible that Chrome OS and even PCs get the tool in the near future.

Nobody really knows why Google choose to go with 15 minutes timer as its delete search history option. After all, there are people who would want to remove an hour’s search history or even 2 hours for that matter.

Google is making other changes with its upcoming Android 13 version. Privacy and battery management seem to be the top focus of the new Android flavour for the company. Background apps tend to consume a lot of power that can reduce the phone’s battery life.

And Google could tweak and add a new set of features to improve the overall battery life of a phone with Android 13 roll out later this year.

