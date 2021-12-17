Another Tech CEO From India: Anand Eswaran Becomes CEO of Global IT Firm Veeam

Global IT company Veeam Software has appointed Anand Eswaran as its new CEO and also a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Eswaran did his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from University of Mumbai. He attended University of Missouri-Columbia for his masters in computer science and engineering.

Before becoming the CEO of Veeam, Eswaran was RingCentral’s president and COO. Prior to that, he was with Microsoft taking care of the Enterprise Commercial and Public Sector business globally. He has also led Microsoft Services, Industry & Digital, Customer Care, and Customer Success teams.

Before Microsoft, Eswaran was the Executive Vice President at SAP. His other leadership roles include Vice President of Global Software Services at HP, Vice President of Global Professional Services at Vignette (now OpenText), and Senior Manager at Braun Consulting (now Fair Isaac).

William H. Largent (Bill Largent) will step down as the CEO of Veeam and will focus on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Veeam has crossed $1 billion in ARR this year and has over 400,000 customers, is at the heart of the data ecosystem and orchestrates data movement, control and trusted protection in any environment and across Hybrid Cloud," said the company in a release.

“Veeam is a unique company that is growing significantly faster than the market. I am delighted to be joining such a talented team at an exciting time in its journey. Data is exploding and has become one of the most important assets for all organizations. As such, data management, security and protection are pivotal to the way organizations operate today, and failure to have a robust strategy can be catastrophic. Veeam has a unique opportunity to break away as we sit in the middle of the data ecosystem, with the most robust ransomware protection and ability to protect data wherever it may reside," said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam.

