Apex Legends Mobile Launched On Android And iOS: How To Download, Required Specs And More

Apex Legends, the popular free-to-play battle royale game is now available for both iOS and Android smartphones. The game had been in beta since a while and was already available for pre-orders on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

APEX LEGENDS MOBILE: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Apex Legends users on mobile will get special in-game rewards that include a Bloodhound banner pose, the Bloodhound banner frame, and an R99 Epic skin, along with other rewards. To download the game, users need to go to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and download it. There is one official game, which is published by Electronic Arts (EA). On iOS, users need to go to the App Store and find Apex Legends on the App Store.

APEX LEGENGS MOBILE REQUIRED SPECIFICATIONS

On Android, Apex Legends requires at least 2GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The smartphone should also have a chipset equivalent or newer than Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 or the HiSilicon Kirin 650 or a MediaTek Helio P20. On iOS, the game requires at least iOS 11 or Apple A9 Bionic chip to run smoothly.

APEX LEGENDS MOBILE: WHAT’S NEW

Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale game. The mobile version has been launched with several new things like a new character or ‘Legend’ named Fade who has his own abilities like Slipstream passive ability that gives speed boost at the end of a slide. The game also has a new map named Overflow in the Arena mode, and new weapons like a heatshield, a marksman rifle, and a thermal imaging optic scope.

Apex Legends mobile will compete with the likes of Battlegrounds Mobile India and Call of Duty Mobile. The game will also follow a season system like its competitors and more.

