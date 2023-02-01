Home » News » Tech » Apex Legends Mobile To Shut Down In May, Developer Cites Quality Concerns For Discontinuation

Apex Legends Mobile To Shut Down In May, Developer Cites Quality Concerns For Discontinuation

Effective immediately, the developers will be turning off all in-app purchases for Apex Legends Mobile and removing the game from online stores.

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 13:19 IST

Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down. (Image: EA)
Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down. (Image: EA)

Apex Legends Mobile, which made its debut just last year in March 2022, will unfortunately be shutting down in May. The studio behind the title, Respawn Games, cites their inability to continuously deliver a ‘high-quality’ gaming experience as the reason.

In a blog post, Respawn Games stated, “Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has fallen short of the bar for quality, quantity, and cadence. After months of collaboration with our development partner, we have mutually decided to sunset our mobile game."

Effective immediately, the developers will be turning off all in-app purchases for Apex Legends Mobile and removing the game from online stores. Despite this, players will still have the option to use their existing Syndicate Gold and enjoy the full game, but on May 1, 2023, operations for the game will cease in all regions—making it unplayable. 

Additionally, users who have made in-app purchases can continue to access them until the game shuts down on May 1. However, the developer will not be “providing refunds for real money purchases."

