Apex Legends Mobile Version Finally Has A Launch Date: All You Need To Know

Apex Legends Mobile version is launching soon, as the wait for the popular game is almost over. Apex Legends Mobile release date has been confirmed for May 17 which is less than a week away.

We first heard about the battle royale moving to mobile in April last year, when EA started pre-registration and even launched the game in select markets. But a global date means Apex Legends Mobile will be available to any smartphone user across the globe.

The launch details were shared via the Apex Legends Mobile Season 1 launch trailer this week, giving us a closer look at the advanced graphics and gameplay of the battle royale title.

It even shows us glimpses of a mobile-only character, which gives new players the chance to acclimatise and enjoy the storyline of this game.

EA has talked about providing mobile-exclusive content to differentiate it from the original game, and having a special character for this version is probably a part of its strategy. Apex Legends Mobile will be launching on May 17 for both Android and iOS users, but you can pre-register right away to get launch alerts.

And when the Apex Legends Mobile version drops next week on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, it will be out there competing with established battle royale titles on smartphones like the PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Garena Free Fire Max and the PUBG New State.

