Apple Might Unveil RealityOS For Mixed Reality Headset During WWDC 2022: Report

Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch RealityOS for its upcoming augmented AR/VR mixed reality headset. According to a report by The Verge, the RealityOS has appeared in a trademark filing, “which hasn’t been officially filed by the Apple but it’s common practice for large companies to apply for trademarks under one-off company."

The RealityOS powered headsets will be able to offer a combination of VR and AR experiences, immersing users in virtual content as well as layering virtual elements over real world environments. The trademark application is the latest evidence that Apple is on the edge of announcing its long-rumored headset, the report mentioned. Earlier this month, the company’s board of directors reportedly tried out the wearable device which is common practice ahead of a public launch.

The AR headset is expected to sport a sleek design so that it is lightweight and comfortable for the wearer to roam around for prolonged periods. Reports mentioned that the company could officially announce this new operating system for the headset during its annual worldwide developers’ conference (WWDC). Meanwhile, Apple’s Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) will kick off from June 6 for more than 30 million Apple developers around the globe. WWDC22 helps developers and designers explore the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

According to a recent report, Apple’s much-awaited mixed-reality headset with VR and AR capabilities is said to be in the advanced stage of development. According to Bloomberg’s notable Apple tracker Mark Gurman, the company recently previewed the mixed-reality headset to the company’s board last week, but we are yet to hear any official word from Apple. The mixed-reality headset has been a part of the rumour mill for a long time and will likely be the ‘next big thing’ after the Apple Watch. The report adds that Apple has also ramped up the development of rOS - the dedicated operating system for the mixed-reality headset.

