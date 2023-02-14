Home » News » Tech » Apple 15-Inch MacBook Air Likely To Launch In April: What To Expect

Apple 15-Inch MacBook Air Likely To Launch In April: What To Expect

Young took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and said that the new MacBook Air to launch in "early April"

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 11:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple is likely planning to launch a 15.5-inch MacBook Air in April

The US-headquartered tech giant Apple is likely planning to launch a 15.5-inch MacBook Air in April 2023. According to Apple analyst Ross Young, Apple’s supply chain started production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air this month.

Young took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and said that the new MacBook Air to launch in “early April" given that display production is now underway, but it is possible that an announcement and pre-orders could occur sooner. Apple often holds a spring event to announce new products, such as in March 2022 and April 2021, MacRumors reported.

The report mentioned that a new 15-inch display size option would be the largest ever for the MacBook Air and would presumably be offered alongside the existing 13-inch model. The current 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip was released in July 2022.

Young did not provide any additional details about the new model, including whether it would be equipped with the M2 chip or the next-generation 3nm-based M3 chip, which Apple has yet to announce. Apple’s chipmaking partner TSMC began mass production of 3nm chips in December, but it’s unclear if the M3 chip would be ready by April, it said.

first published: February 14, 2023, 11:23 IST
last updated: February 14, 2023, 11:24 IST
