Apple 15-Inch MacBook Air Likely To Launch This Year: What To Expect

Apple 15-Inch MacBook Air Launch: The Cupertino-headquartered tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air model this year. As per reports, the upcoming Apple 15-Inch MacBook Air may arrive around Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which Apple usually holds in early June.

The new MacBook Air is expected to continue using the design of the new 13-inch model, albeit with a bigger screen, which will be a first for the Air lineup. Moreover, it is likely to be available in M2 and M2 Pro chip options, the report adds. Last month, it was reported that the iPhone maker was developing a 15.5-inch MacBook Air that could launch in the spring of 2023, and the new developments suggest the product will be making its way soon.

The new MacBook Air would be the biggest option to date and is expected to feature MagSafe charging port, an upgraded speaker system and a 1080p camera.

MacRumors report said that Apple is likely planning to launch at least 10 devices this year — new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chip options, Mac mini with ‌M2‌ and ‌M2‌ Pro chip options, Mac Pro with ‌M2‌ Ultra chip, new full-size HomePod, 15.5-inch MacBook Air, Mixed-reality headset, second-gen AirPods Max, iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 15‌ Ultra, Apple Watch Series 9, iMac with M3 chip and seventh-gen iPad mini with a new chip.

In related news, the US-based tech giant is set to launch its own physical stores in India this year and has started hiring employees for retail stores at various locations in the country. According to Apple’s website, the company currently shows more than a hundred results for job positions in India.

Multiple retail job roles have also been posted for various locations within the country like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, suggesting the plans are back in full force. Mumbai is likely to be the first stop for the Apple retail store, followed by Delhi and Bengaluru as highlighted previously.

