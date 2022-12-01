Apple Adds More Devices To Its Vintage And Obsolete List: All Details

It is customary for Apple to add new (old) devices to its ‘vintage’ and ‘obsolete’ list now and then. This time, the Cupertino-based tech giant has added a few iMacs and an Apple Watch to its list.

According to MacRumors, Apple now considers the late 2013 21.5 and 27-inch iMacs, the mid-2014 21.5-inch iMac, and the late 2014 27-inch Retina 5K iMac to be ‘obsolete.’

On the other hand, Apple Watch Series 2, launched in 2016 has also been flagged as ‘vintage,’ joining the first-generation Apple Watch. The second-generation Apple Watch was launched alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in September 2016, and was followed by the Apple Watch Series 3 next year, which is on track to get the ‘vintage’ tag next year in 2023.

According to Apple, “Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago." And, “Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago."

Except for Mac laptops, which are eligible for an extra battery-only repair term, Apple discontinues all hardware servicing for old devices.

For vintage devices, Apple provides service and parts for up to seven years, but repairs are dependent on the availability of parts.

