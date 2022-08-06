Apple ‘AirDrop’ On Windows Laptop: How To Transfer Files Wirelessly From iPhone To Windows PC

It is widely understood that problems come in all shapes and sizes if you happen to have an iPhone but prefer a Windows PC as your computer of choice. This is primarily due to iOS being a closed source operating system. In fact, even the most basic functions like wired file transfer between a Windows PC and iPhone can be a frustrating experience, let alone dreaming about something like an AirDrop equivalent.

What if there was a method that you could use to transfer files wirelessly from a PC to your iOS device and vice-versa? Yes, this method will help you sort out your file transfer needs for good. There are a couple of settings you need to change first but post that, it’s all smooth sailing. Do note that both your devices need to be connected to the same network in order to use this feature. Follow the steps listed below to enable file sharing on your Windows PC:

What to do on Windows PC to transfer files wirelessly to iPhone

1. Create a new folder that is primarily going to be used to drop your files into.

2. Right click on that folder, go to ‘Properties’. Then, navigate to ‘Sharing’.

3. Once in the Sharing tab, click on ‘Share’. From the drop down menu, select ‘Everyone’ and then Add. Save these settings by clicking ‘Share’ on the bottom of the dialog box.

4. Now, in the Sharing tab, open ‘Advanced Sharing’. Check the ‘Share this folder option’ and grant all permissions.

5. Open System Settings, head to ‘Network & Internet’ and then, ‘Network & Sharing Center’.

6. In the top left, click on ‘Change advanced sharing settings’. Here, expand ‘All Networks’ and select ‘Turn off password protected sharing’, use 128-bit encryption and turn on ‘Public Folder Sharing’.

What to do on iPhone to transfer files wirelessly to iPhone

1. Open the ‘Files’ app and head straight to the Three Dotted menu on top left of the screen.

2. Click on ‘Connect to Server’. Here, you will need to enter your PC IP address.Once done, choose ‘Guest’.

3. You are now all set to transfer files between your Windows PC and iOS device.

4. Ideally, you should now be able to see the folder you shared on your PC and access the all-important files.

The initial setup can be a bit jarring, but once you get the system up and running, you can access the PC files on your iOS device effortlessly. Other essentials like video streaming are also possible. Just drag and drop any file into the shared folder and enjoy accessing your files wirelessly, with the only caveat being your internet connection speed, which ideally, shouldn’t be a problem in this day and age. So, who needs AirDrop?

