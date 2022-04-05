Apple AirPods and AirPods Max headphone prices have gone up in India this week. The company has a large catalogue of audio products for consumers in the country, which includes the AirPods 2nd gen, AirPods 3rd gen, AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max.

Apple has not officially talked about the price hike, but we saw the increased prices of AirPods on the Apple India website. The reason for the price hike is due to the increase in custom duties that was announced during budget. Electronics items like solar cells, speakers, earphones and few others were expected to cost more from April 1 as the custom duties were increased on imported parts.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, AirPods 3rd Gen India Prices

As you can see below in the image, Apple AirPods 2nd Gen and the 3rd gen models now come at a new price for Indian consumers.

The AirPods 2nd gen is now priced at Rs 14,100 which was available for around Rs 11,000 just a few days back. Similarly, the AirPods 3rd gen now costs Rs 20,500 when earlier you could buy it for Rs 17,990 in the country.

Apple AirPods Pro And AirPods Max India Prices

Apple has also increased the prices of AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max headphone for buyers in the Indian market. AirPods Pro was selling for Rs 24,990 but now you pay Rs 26,300 as per the new price listing on the company website.

The premium AirPods Max headphone has become costlier by Rs 7,000 as you pay Rs 66,100 for the wireless headphones from Apple. AirPods Max was launched in India for Rs 59,900.

Apple AirPods 2nd gen, AirPods 3rd gen, AirPods Pro And AirPods Max Specifications

The regular AirPods 2nd gen version doesn’t offer a lot of features, and its only strong point is that you get it with lightning charge support. The AirPods 3rd gen packs more features, which explains the higher price. You get it with spatial audio support that offers dynamic head tracking. These AirPods are sweat and water-resistant as well and support MagSafe, wireless and lightning charging solutions.

AirPods Pro come with active noise cancellation and the buds are more durable and give a better fit. It also has a transparency mode, along with support for spatial audio technology. You can wear the AirPods Pro for workouts and charge it wirelessly. The premium AirPods Max has soft-touch cups and offers spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

It also gets active noise cancellation and offers a battery life of up to 20 hours.

