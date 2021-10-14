Apple AirPods 3 Expected to Launch on October 18, Everything We Know So Far

Apple AirPods 3 earbuds have been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and that’s mainly because the company last refreshed the AirPods earbuds series in 2019. Though it launched the over-ear AirPods Max last year, the TWS buds remain highly popular for their design and portability. It was expected that Apple would launch the AirPods 3 at the ‘California Streaming’ event last month alongside iPhone 13 series. Now, leaks suggest the earbuds might launch at Apple’s Unleashed event on October 18. Ahead of its expected launch, here’s everything we know:

According to known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there are two possible scenarios as to how Apple would treat AirPods 3. In the first case, Kuo predicted Apple might keep the price of the third-generation higher than the current AirPods 2, in order to keep the existing model in the lineup. Secondly, Apple may replace AirPods 2 with AirPods 3 and keep AirPods without wireless charging case. In terms of specifications, the third-generation AirPods will reportedly look similar to the existing AirPods Pro with shorter stems. We might see silicone ear tips, but there are contradictory reports. Some renders have shown the third-generation AirPods to come with silicone ear-tips, while some live images that surfaced earlier this year showed the third-generation AirPods with hard case plastic.

However, almost all leaks have suggested that AirPods 3 would lack Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Apple is rumoured to be working on a new wireless chip that may be included within the AirPods 3. There could also be some improvements in the battery life and with support for wireless charging. The TWS earphones are also said to feature a more compact integrated system-in-chip (SiP) that is similar to the one used on AirPods Pro. The sound quality is also said to be similar to the AirPods Pro. Since Apple has not confirmed anything as of now, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt. Currently, AirPods 2 are priced at Rs 18,900 with a wireless charging case.

