Apple AirPods Pro 2 Could Be More Than Just A Wireless Earbuds This Year: All Details

Apple is going to bring the new AirPods Pro 2 model with a slew of features that make it more compelling for the users. According to new reports this week, the AirPods Pro 2 will carry forward the same design as the Pro version, which means the stem at the bottom will be around for a little more time till Apple makes wholesale design changes.

Apple is upgrading the hardware of AirPods Pro 2 with the new H1 chip that promises improved active noise cancellation. It also could have a big say on the battery life of the AirPods Pro 2.

On the health side, AirPods Pro 2 is likely to have features like heart rate monitoring and a new hearing aid mode. Apple is also moving the AirPods Pro 2 to USB Type C charging with support for fast speed.

While the AirPods Pro 2 is expected to give you health tracking, we are not sure where the company will be placing the sensors to monitor. It is possible Apple could rely on the heartbeats registered in the ears via the earbuds. But what has got us more intrigued is the supposed hearing aid mode, which is expected to work in tandem with the microphone on the new charging case.

This seems like a useful addition for people with limiting hearing ability, and AirPods Pro 2 could set the benchmark for other brands to offer similar features on their earbuds products in the near future. But adding these features and improving the audio quality could invariably mean that Apple prices the AirPods Pro 2 a bit higher than its predecessor.

AirPods Pro 2 could make its debut along with the iPhone 14 series in the coming months. The Pro AirPods version competes with other premium earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM4, Bose Buds and a few more of those available in the market.

