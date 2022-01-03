Apple AirPods Pro 2 To Get This Feature For Better Audio

Apple is reportedly working on Apple AirPod Pro 2 that might feature Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC). The company finally unveiled the third generation of Apple AirPods last year, but we are yet to see a new edition for the first-gen Pro model that launched in October 2019. The latest information comes from notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his investor’s note, seen by AppleInsider and 9to5Mac. The ALAC music support only exists on Apple Music, and even Apple’s most expensive AirPods Max lack the support.

To recall, the Apple Lossless Audio Codec is an audio coding format that promises to offer the cleanest sound quality, where users will get to listen to the tiniest detail that generally gets ‘lost’ in regular Bluetooth codecs like AAC and SBC. However, these music files will be super heavy in size and a stable internet will be required to stream them online. For reference, a three-minute music track would be around 6 MB when streamed or downloaded in High-Quality Mode. The same music track in Lossless mode would be roughly 36MB, while the High-Resolution Lossless standard will take up as much as 145MB.

Coming back to the AirPods Pro 2, the new TWS earbuds may feature a redesign with a focus on fitness features. The same fitness-related development was highlighted by Kevin Lynch, Apple vice president of technology, in June 2021. At the moment, TWS devices like Jabra Sport Pulse Special Edition and Amazfit Zenbuds can monitor pulse rate and sleep. Should ALAC support come to AirPods Pro 2, Apple needs to introduce new technology to stream this lossless audio. The company may use AirPlay technology that lets users transfer heavy files from Apple to Apple devices within seconds. Apple is said to launch the AirPods Pro 2 this year, but we are yet to get more concrete details.

