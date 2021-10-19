Apple Also Launched A Rs 1,900 Cleaning Cloth Last Night, But Should Anyone Buy It?

Apple last night launched the new MacBook Pro with two new high-performance chips, along with the third-generation AirPods, and new colours for the HomePod Mini and a new Apple Music plan. Under the wraps, however, Apple also launched a Polishing Cloth for you to clean your Apple devices. The Apple-branded cloth is made of nonabrasive materials, and is available for purchase at Rs 1,900 in India. The micro fibre cloth has an Apple stamp on it, and it is unclear how it is special from any other microfibre cloth.

Apple recommends using “soft, lint-free cloth" and avoiding “abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items" to clean its products. This Rs 1,900 cloth is supposed to be a fix for all this. Apple says that the new Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. There is also a list of compatible devices. If you are, in fact willing to spend Rs 1,900 on the cloth, you can head to Apple’s official online store to order it. The page says that the product will be delivered between 28 October and 1 November.

Advertisement

Apple, much to many people’s surprise, launched two instead of one high-end M1-series Silicon chip. The company also launched the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that will be powered by the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Apple also unveiled the third generation AirPods during last night’s “Unleashed" event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.