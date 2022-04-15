Apple Calls Out Meta's Hypocrisy Over 47.5 Percent Commission On VR Purchases

Tech giant Apple has criticised Meta over the “metaverse" company’s plans to charge developers up to 47.5 per cent for virtual goods sold through the Meta Quest store. On Monday, Meta announced it would take an additional 17.5 per cent cut from goods sold in “Horizon Worlds" after taking a 30 per cent platform fee for being on the Meta Quest Store.

In an email to MarketWatch, Apple Senior Director of Corporate Communications Fred Sainz called the move hypocritical, since Meta has previously criticised Apple’s 30 percent take, reports AppleInsider. “Meta has repeatedly taken aim at Apple for charging developers a 30 per cent commission for in-app purchases in the App Store — and have used small businesses and creators as a scapegoat at every turn," Sainz was quoted as saying in the email.

“Now — Meta seeks to charge those same creators significantly more than any other platform. [Meta’s] announcement lays bare Meta’s hypocrisy. It goes to show that while they seek to use Apple’s platform for free, they happily take from the creators and small businesses that use their own," Sainz added.

Facebook, now Meta, has been a loud voice in opposition to Apple’s 30 per cent platform fees. It has previously called Apple’s 30 per cent cut a hindrance to unlocking opportunities for creators and small businesses. Meta calls its 47.5 per cent rate “competitive" and that it believes “in the other platforms being able to have their share". However, the rate is much higher than Apple’s 30 per cent take and the 2 per cent take from certain NFT markets.

“Horizon Worlds" is Meta’s play into the “Metaverse," a VR platform where people meet up, chat, buy goods, and have customised avatars.

