Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints At 'Something Exciting' Coming In AR: Mixed Reality Headset Coming?

Apple CEO Tim Cook has, for the first time, openly spoken about the company’s AR plans, in an interview with Chinese publication China Daily.

Cook, in his interveiw, told AR fans to “stay tuned and you will see what we have to offer." This is probably the most direct hint that we have gotten on Apple’s work on an upcoming headset, rumoured as the “mixed reality" headset since that past couple of years. In a clip shared on Twitter, when the interviewer asked Cook what he thinks are the key factor, to which, the Apple CEO said he “couldn’t be more excited" about AR, despite it being in the initial stages of implementation.

Apple’s mixed reality headset has been rumoured since the past couple of years. The company is rumoured to be bringing an AR/VR headset with multiple cameras reportedly. The mixed-reality headset has been a part of the rumour mill for a long time and will likely be the ‘next big thing’ after the Apple Watch. Apple has also reportedly ramped up the development of rOS - the dedicated operating system for the mixed-reality headset. Most recent rumours suggest that the mixed reality headset is close to being unveiled as Apple has tested it with the company’s executives. This, however, is one of the first time a top Apple executive has commented on AR since the rumours started floating.

Tim Cook, however, has talked about AR as a technology before. He has also called himself a fan of the technology and has said that AR is an important part of Apple’s future.

