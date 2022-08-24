Apple Confirms Delayed Release Of iPadOS 16 For iPad Users: All Details

Apple has officially confirmed that the iPadOS 16 release for iPads this year has been delayed. The company has informed that iPadOS 16 will be offered after iOS 16 this year. The update was shared by Apple, quoted in this report by TechCrunch.

“This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update," statement adds.

Apple is expected to unveil the new 10th Gen iPad along with an M2 powered iPad Pro in the coming months. So it is possible that the company wants to align the software rollout with the availability of the new iPads for the customers.

This development falls in line with what we’ve heard before. A report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had said that Apple may be planning to delay the iPadOS 16 launch till October 2022, due to an issue with the new Stage Manager feature on iPadOS 16. According to the report, the Stage Manager feature, which has the option to offer a more Mac-like multi-window experience on an iPad, is still under development.

The delay is said to be caused partly due to the implementation of the Stage Manager as Apple is still working to fix the bugs. The delay will allow Apple more time to work on the bugs and fix them.

iPadOS, since becoming a separate operating system for the iPad, has been tied to iOS releases so far. With a delayed iPadOS 16 launch, Apple is going away from its standard release plan for iOS and iPadOS. The update in October will also mean that the software will be launched closer to new iPads.

