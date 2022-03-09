Apple Confirms iOS 15.4 And iPadOS 15.4 Update For iPhone And iPad Rolling Out Next Week: All You Need To Know

Apple launched a slew of products on Tuesday, including another M1 series chipset for its computing devices. But on the sidelines of the event we also got a few more updates regarding the rollout of the next iOS, iPadOS as well TvOS version for the existing devices.

iOS 15.4 Version For iPhones: Face ID Works With Mask

Apple is bringing the iOS 15.4 version out of the beta and releasing it for all iPhone users next week. The new iOS 15 version promises a lot of improvements, but the biggest highlight is the ability to use Face ID without removing the mask.

Advertisement

Also Read: Twitter Is Launching Its ‘Dark Web’ Version To Protect People On The Internet: All Details

The iOS 15.4 update will bring the feature to iPhone 12 and later models available in the market, So, even though more devices are eligible for iOS 15.4 update, not all of them will get the full benefits of the version.

Apple has talked about limiting the feature to select models on iOS 15.4 because the camera needs to recognise the eye region for authentication for which it needs the TrueDepth camera system that made its debut with the iPhone 12 series in 2020.

Apple has developed a new algorithm for the Face ID to recognise your face with a mask. And if the tech is unable to give access based on your Face ID, you need to put the 6-digit passcode to bypass.

Also Read: Apple iPhone SE 2022 India Details: When The Latest iPhone Will Launch In India And How Much It Will Cost

iPadOS 15.4 Update For iPad: Universal Control Feature Debuts

Advertisement

iPadOS 15.4 version also promises bug fixes and other improvements but the main feature has to be Universal Control. For those unaware, this tool allows iPad users to seamlessly and wirelessly control their device using the mouse or keyboard of a MacBook. So, not only is Universal Control available on the iPadOS 15.4 version from next week, but it also comes to the new macOS Monterey 12.3 version.

Other than these three, you also have the WatchOS 8.5 version and tvOS 15.4 releasing next week. Interestingly, the company has not divulged the exact date of the rollout, but it is likely to happen around mid-week.

WATCH VIDEO: MWC 2022 | XIAOMI CYBERDOG QUICK LOOK: THIS SMART DOG CAN BE YOUR NEXT BEST FRIEND

Advertisement

So, we suggest you keep your Apple devices up to date and wait for the official software update alert next week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.