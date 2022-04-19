Apple Could Be Working On A New HomePod With Display And Camera

Apple HomePod could be reinvented into a smart display speaker with a camera. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the all-new device from Apple could be powered by the tvOS platform.

HomePods haven’t really set the market on fire, something that is expected of each Apple product. So a new product using the same form factor could offer a new lease of life to the HomePod. Gurman says Apple is looking to add a display to the HomePod, and also have a built-in camera that will support FaceTime calls.

Also Read: Apple Rolls Out Pregnant Man Emoji For iPhone Users, People Are Not Liking It

Advertisement

The HomePod part of the device will offer a top-quality audio experience in the living room. So in many ways, this unnamed product could line up against the Google Nest Hub Max and Amazon’s Echo Show devices in the market.

HomePod did not get a sequel in the market, instead, you have seen multiple HomePod Mini speakers, with another one expected later this year. But when it comes to this unique device, the details are fairly limited right now, and no product leaks hinting at a launch anytime soon. tvOS platform running on the display could also act as the hub to let you connect to an external display. And FaceTime calls become possible through the built-in camera.

When you look at the big picture, Apple could actually make this rumoured product work. Facebook also has a product with similar capabilities, with other tech brands keeping a close eye on where this product segment goes in the future.

Also Read: These Xiaomi, Poco And Redmi Smartphones Could Get Android 13 Update: Full List

As things stand, Apple is unlikely to showcase this device this year.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

Advertisement

But with the Apple WWDC 2022 slated to happen in June, it is possible that the company might give us hints or share details about a new ecosystem with a cross-product.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.