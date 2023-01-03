Apple Could Be Working on 'AirPods Lite' to Compete With Cheaper Wireless Earbuds: Report

Apple is reportedly developing a new AirPods variant called the ‘AirPods Lite’ to compete with more affordable wireless earbuds on the market, as per analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research, via 9to5Mac.

Currently, Apple offers four models of AirPods, ranging in price and features. While AirPods have gained a strong following, they are known for their higher price point, and the introduction of a potential ‘AirPods Lite’ could potentially make arguably the most popular TWS earbuds more accessible to a wider market.

Jeff Pu predicts that despite being hugely successful, and being increasingly popular, the demand for AirPods is expected to subside in 2023, with AirPods shipments expected to drop from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million in 2023.

Advertisement

According to a note obtained by 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu claims that Apple has been developing a new product called ‘AirPods Lite.’ The feature set and specifications are not confirmed but it could be priced significantly lower, and could compete with “non-Apple earbuds."

For those unaware, Apple launched the third-generation AirPods for $169, and dropped the price for AirPods second-generation to $129, but given the stiff competition from cheaper TWS earbuds, Apple could bring in the AirPods Lite for under $100.

Read all the Latest Tech News here